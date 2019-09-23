Mary's Obituary

Mary Louise Parnham DeMitchell 89, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Arkansas. She was born April 14, 1930 in St Joseph, MO, daughter of Minnie and Arthur Parnham. She moved to Gravette, AR in 2000. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Guy Parnham, her mother, Minnie Ann Parnham, daughter, Theresa Belcher, brothers, Richard Parnham and Arthur Parnham Jr. Survivors include niece, Sandra Kelley of Gravette, AR. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, September 23rd at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bob Kelley officiating.