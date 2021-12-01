Mary Louise Sigg 68, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her home. She was born October 31, 1953 in Great Bend, Kansas, daughter of Mary & Daniel Simpson Sr. She graduated from Great Bend High School, and she worked for State Board of Education in Texas as a Computer Tech. She enjoyed kayaking, biking, the outdoors, and spending time with her family. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Simpson. Survivors include: son, Brandon (Renee) Sigg, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Wendy (Mike) Holton, El Dorado, KS, father, Daniel Lee Simpson, Hoisington, KS, brother, Daniel Lee (Debbie) Simpson Jr, Kerrville, TX, grandchildren, Blake, Taylor (Phillip) Chase, Caitlyn, Evan, Cierra, and Trystin, great grandchildren: Jeremy, Jaxon, Jayse, and Lilliana. She will be cremated under care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:42 AM
