Mary Louise Sims Willett Brightwell, 95, of Ferrelview, MO, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home. Mary was born on December 7, 1924 in Paradise, MO to George Spratt and Mary Alice (Wallis) Sims. She graduated from Smithville High School, and was a member of the Ferrelview Christian Church for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Platte City VFW and was a Worthy Matron of the Barry Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mary was owner of the Brightwell Estates Mobile Home Park for many years, as well as serving as Chair of the Village of Ferrelview. She was instrumental in Ferrelview’s development, being involved in its incorporation and helping coordinate water, sewer, police, and other services, and even had a street named after her. She was the life of the party, fun to be around and very giving. As the last of 12 brothers and sisters, family was the most important thing to her, and she loved spending time with her siblings, children, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Ray Norval Willett and Kenneth Noel Brightwell; nine brothers; and two sisters. Mary is survived by daughter Beth Willett Caven of Platte City, MO; son Keith (Rebecca) Brightwell of Platte City, MO; grandchildren Renic Caven, Ginger (Greg) Caven Wilson, and Kelsey Brightwell, all of Ferrelview, MO; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ferrelview Christian Church, Ferrelview, MO, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at the church. A private inurnment will be held at Second Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Ferrelview Christian Church or Second Creek Cemetery.