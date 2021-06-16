Clear
Mary Louise Wilscon, 96

Mary Louise Wilson, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
She married Jesse “Bill” Wilson August 21, 1943 in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Mary retired from the St. Joseph School District after 17 years as a second-grade teacher at Hosea. She graduated with a BA in Education from Missouri Western and a Master’s in Education from Northwest Missouri in Maryville.
She loved traveling, reading, dancing and family. She belonged to Runcie, MSTA, PEO, and Moila Temple.
Preceded in death: parents-Rachel Elson, Robert Glen “Chick” Elson, husband Jesse Bill Wilson of 77 years, a grandchild, Patrick Folse of New Orleans, Frank and Florence Wilson and nephew-Kelly J Wilson of Wichita.
Survived by her daughters, Sue (Jack) Bailey of Austin, TX, Lucinda (Ray) Kerns of St. Joseph, and a son, Glen (Kathy) Wilson of New Orleans. Grandchildren: Shawn (Jennifer) Bailey of Denver, Danielle Bailey Wilson of Austin, Jeremy (Jessica) Williams of Denver, and great-grandchildren: Hailey Wilson, Kian, Quinn, Katherine, and Collin Bailey, of Denver and Aidan and Amelia Williams of Denver.
Thank you to the staff at Vintage Gardens, Mosaic, and Diversicare for the best care.
Donations may be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter, National Alzheimer’s Association, or Moila Shriners.
Family Service will be on August 6th at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

