Mary Martha Cruz May 04, 1939 - March 24, 2019

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mary Cruz Memorial Fund in care of the Nodaway Valley Bank

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 8:11 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Mary Martha Cruz 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born May 4, 1939 in Osceola, MO, daughter of the late Jeanette and William McCahon. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Frank Cruz, her parents, brothers, Charles and Curtis McCahon, sisters, Jequeta Graham, Jane Hochstedler, and Clara McCahon. Survivors include, son, Frank (Lori) Cruz, III and their children Malori and Shandis Cruz, St. Joseph, MO and son, Jeffrey (Becky) Cruz, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Jacqueline (Sam) Smith and their children: Josh, Andrea and James Smith, of Olathe, KS, niece Lupe Day, St. Joseph, MO., daughter, Roberta Cruz, Santa Barbara, CA, and daughter Donald (Jim) Field and their children, Casey and Mason Field, Santa Barbara, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mary Cruz Memorial Fund in care of the Nodaway Valley Bank.

