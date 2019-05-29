Mary Michelle “Mitsi” Smith, 52, Hamilton, MO

Obituary

Print

Hamilton, Missouri- Mary Michelle “Mitsi” Smith, 52, Hamilton, passed away on May 28, 2019.

Mitsi was born on June 11, 1966 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Charles and Jo Anne (Bryant) Stallard.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Anne Gillespie.

Mitsi worked as a cook for Nelle’s Restaurant and the Osborn School District.

Survivors: husband, Timothy Shawn, of the home; son, Cory (Cassie) Rhoads, Gallatin, MO; daughter, Raven Rhoads, Hamilton; brother, Bill (Cindy) Ball, Winston; 2 sisters, Connie Ball, Weatherby, MO and Lisa Griffith, Salem, OR; 3 grandchildren, Gabriel, Ezekiel and Jasmine.

Inurnment at a later date in Little Union Cemetery, Cowgill, MO. Mrs. Smith has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.