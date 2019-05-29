Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mary Michelle “Mitsi” Smith, 52, Hamilton, MO

Inurnment at a later date in Little Union Cemetery, Cowgill, MO. Mrs. Smith has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Posted: May 29, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Print
Hamilton, Missouri- Mary Michelle “Mitsi” Smith, 52, Hamilton, passed away on May 28, 2019.
Mitsi was born on June 11, 1966 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Charles and Jo Anne (Bryant) Stallard.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Anne Gillespie.
Mitsi worked as a cook for Nelle’s Restaurant and the Osborn School District.
Survivors: husband, Timothy Shawn, of the home; son, Cory (Cassie) Rhoads, Gallatin, MO; daughter, Raven Rhoads, Hamilton; brother, Bill (Cindy) Ball, Winston; 2 sisters, Connie Ball, Weatherby, MO and Lisa Griffith, Salem, OR; 3 grandchildren, Gabriel, Ezekiel and Jasmine.
Inurnment at a later date in Little Union Cemetery, Cowgill, MO. Mrs. Smith has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events