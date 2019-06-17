Clear

Mary R. “Bobby” Brown, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Wednesday, June 19, 2019 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Obituary
Mary R. “Bobby” Brown
1926-2019

Mary R. “Bobby” Brown, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at a local health care facility
She was born October 20, 1926 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Bobby worked for several years at Quaker Oats.
She was a member and very active in the American Legion Auxiliary and Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was always proud of the fact that both of her husbands were World War II vets.
Bobby loved to square dance. Her favorite pastime was going to auctions with Ronald. Bobby doted on her family; they were her world.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Sadie (Hagan) Lee; husband, Lloyd Brown; son, Charles K. Sullivan; brothers, Bill and Wayne Lee; former husband, Neal Sullivan; and her lifelong friend, Ada Gilmore.
Survivors include son, Ronald L. Sullivan; daughter, Donna M. Ashworth; six grandchildren; seven greatgrandchildren; daughter-in-law, Debbie Sullivan; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

