Mary R. Klawuhn June 30, 1926 - October 27, 2018

Mary Rose (Przybylski) Klawuhn, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at LaVerna Village Nursing Home in Savannah, Mo.

Mary was born on June 30, 1926, the fifth of eight children born to Mary (Wegenka) Przybylski and James Przybylski.

On February 26, 1949, Mary entered into marriage with Albert R. Klawuhn, Sr., who preceded her in death on January 7, 2010. They were married for 60 years. Together they were blessed with three children, Theresa (Ralph) Stanton, Albert Klawuhn, Jr. and Philip Klawuhn.

Mary was also preceded in death by her brothers, Laudy, John, Frankie, Stanley, Clem and Lawrence Przybylski, their spouses and a brother-in-law, her uncle Leo Przybylski and daughter-in-law Nancy (Rost) Klawuhn.

She is survived by her three children, her beloved sister Josephine (“Jo”) Vaudrin, grandchildren Kelly (John) Morris, St. Joseph, Mo., Andrea Stanton (Jon) Bailey, Kansas City, Mo., Kevin (Sandi) Klawuhn, Shawnee, Ks., Monica Klawuhn, Brookhaven, Ga., and Clare Klawuhn, Lee’s Summit, Mo.; and two great-grandsons, A.J. Morris and Jesse Morris.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Over the years, Mary enjoyed bowling, yard work, bingo, playing cards, going to the boat and the many wonderful family meals and holiday gatherings she prepared, especially at Christmas and the 4th of July. Her faith and her family meant the most to her but second to those she was at her happiest cleaning, ironing or cooking something.

The family expresses deep appreciation to the staff of LaVerna Village Nursing Home in Savannah who provided wonderful and loving care to Mary for over four years and to Asera Care Hospice. She loved you all at LaVerna and was most grateful for you, even though she did not always express it that way.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, November 2 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 4503 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, Mo., Rev. Christian Malewski officiating. The Daughters of Isabella rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 1 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Funeral Home, 3609 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, Mo. The parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. that evening at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Graveside internment following the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery.