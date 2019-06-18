Clear
Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Mary Root
1926-2019

Mary Root, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
She was born on October 4, 1926 in Kansas City Missouri.
Mary married Donald Lee Root on March 20, 1943 and celebrated 76 years of marriage.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mary enjoyed attending Faith Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She loved to make peanut brittle and shared the recipe with everyone she knew. Mary loved playing bingo and painting ceramic figurines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, and two children, Larry Root and Donna Winans.
Survivors include her husband Donald, children; Russell Root (Diana), Eric Root (Kristin), grandchildren; Meagan Wells (Eric), Amanda Beasley (Daniel), Kyle Root, Erica Root, great-grandchildren; Owen and Wyatt Beasley, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Three Rivers Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Showers and thunderstorms are set to move into the area later this afternoon and overnight. Current models show the storms weakening before arriving into Missouri but will need to monitor them as there is the chance they could produce some gusty winds and large hail. These storms could also bring some heavy rainfall to the area. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 5:00 p.m. through the overnight. Lows tonight are in the 60s.
