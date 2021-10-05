Mary Rose Ragsdale 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, was called to heaven Sunday, September 19, 2021. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born February 14, 1928 in Gentry County, MO, then moved to King City, MO with her family, where she graduated from High School in 1946. She then attended Gard's Business College in St. Joseph. Mrs. Ragsdale had been an Executive Secretary for Westab - Mead Products in St. Joseph for 36 years, retiring from there in 1991. She later worked part time for 15 years as a secretary for the McCarthy Baptist Church. She was a member of the Patee Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She married Joseph G. Ragsdale on September 25, 1949, and they lived most of their lives in St. Joseph until he passed away Setp. 22, 1997. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, parents: Harry & Faye Carson, and a step son-Gary Lynn. Survivors include: son, Dennis Carson (Ann) Ragsdale, daughter, Diane Gail Ragsdale both of Saint Joseph, MO, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a brother, Paul (Marilyn) Carson of St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Friday, September 24, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Scott Jensen officiating. The family will receive friends from 6- to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Berlin Cemetery near her birthplace.