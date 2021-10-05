Clear
Mary Rose Ragsdale, 93

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:04 PM

Mary Rose Ragsdale 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, was called to heaven Sunday, September 19, 2021. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born February 14, 1928 in Gentry County, MO, then moved to King City, MO with her family, where she graduated from High School in 1946. She then attended Gard's Business College in St. Joseph. Mrs. Ragsdale had been an Executive Secretary for Westab - Mead Products in St. Joseph for 36 years, retiring from there in 1991. She later worked part time for 15 years as a secretary for the McCarthy Baptist Church. She was a member of the Patee Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She married Joseph G. Ragsdale on September 25, 1949, and they lived most of their lives in St. Joseph until he passed away Setp. 22, 1997. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, parents: Harry & Faye Carson, and a step son-Gary Lynn. Survivors include: son, Dennis Carson (Ann) Ragsdale, daughter, Diane Gail Ragsdale both of Saint Joseph, MO, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a brother, Paul (Marilyn) Carson of St. Joseph, MO.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm Friday, September 24, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Scott Jensen officiating. The family will receive friends from 6- to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Berlin Cemetery near her birthplace.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
