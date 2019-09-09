Clear

Mary Sherwood February 22, 1931 - September 01, 2019

The family will gather with friends from 12:00PM to 1:30PM. Saturday September 14th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden, St. Joseph. Private Interment: Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, honoring Mary Ann Sherwood.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 8:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Mary Ann Sherwood, 88, St Joseph, Missouri; passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care in Topeka Kansas.

Mary was born February 22, 1931 to Lonnie Edward and Pauline Rebecca (Doan) Allen. She married Jesse Sherwood.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Betty Butler, and grandson Brandon Randall.

Surviving family includes sons Jesse Sherwood Jr. (Suzanne) Albuquerque NM/Stillwell KS, Steve Sherwood (Dawn) Peculiar Missouri, Joel Sherwood (Colleen) Topeka Kansas, , three granddaughters Emily Fundermann (Theo), Katie Schuster (Matt), Lauren Sherwood, two great grandchildren Lyla Fundermann and Jack Schuster: many nieces, nephews

Mary Ann graduated from St Joseph Central High School. She worked at Southwestern Bell and then State of Missouri Social Services until retirement.

