Mary Sue (Chandler) Gladson, 70

Mary S. Gladson, 70, of Platte City, MO passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Menorah Medical Center, Leawood, KS. Mary was born July 19, 1949 in St. Mary, MO to Lawrence Arley Chandler and Lillian Nadine (Jones) Chandler. She was of the Christian Faith and worshipped through the Daystar Ministries Network. Mary enjoyed shopping, dining out, and playing games online. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her father, and her brother Don Chandler. She is survived by: her husband Robert; her mother Lillian Nadine Chandler; her children Rich (Stacy) Drenckpohl of Platte City, Rob (Andrea) Gladson of Olathe, KS, Kelly (Steve Poe) Nesbit of Castle Rock, CO, Becky (David) Brown of Waterloo, IL, and Kim (Chuck) Kuhn of DeSoto, IL; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; her brothers Rick (Rosie) Chandler of Chester, IL, Jeff Chandler of Percy, IL, Steve (Lonita) Chandler of Ellis Grove, IL; and numerous friends and extended family. A private graveside funeral service will be held at the Platte City Cemetery. Condolences can be left on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions can be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.