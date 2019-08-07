Clear

Mary T. Hochstetler, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019 12:00PM - 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Service Monday, August 12, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Obituary
Mary T. Hochstetler
1926-2019

Mary T. Hochstetler, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
She was born May 1, 1926 in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky.
Mary enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bob Griffin; husband, Don Hochstetler; parents, Russel and Mertyl Hoagland; brother, Buddy Hoagland; sisters, Minnie Pearl Conlin and Toots Wilson.
Survivors include son, Butch Griffin; step-son, Rick Hochstetler; brother, Bill Hoagland (Sue); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

