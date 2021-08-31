Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mary Virginia (Myers) Gardner, 101

Mary Virginia (Myers) Gardner, 101, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away August 7, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:49 AM

Mary Virginia (Myers) Gardner, 101, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away August 7, 2021.
On April 28, 1920 she was born in Queen City, Missouri to Ralph and Helen (Huckins) Myers. She married Merle W. Gardner on March 28, 1945 following his return from European duty in WW II.
After moving from the farming community of Lancaster, Missouri in 1960, Merle and Virginia made St. Joseph their home. They were long-time members of the First Christian Church. In 2005, they moved to Novi, Michigan where they resided at Fox Run Senior Living. Virginia later moved to an assisted living facility in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Virginia had a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO. She earlier received an Associate’s degree from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. Virginia was an elementary school teacher for nearly 20 years at Edison and Noyes Schools.
Virginia was a founding member of PEO Chapter JF of in St. Joseph. Her PEO roots date back two generations to the memberships of her maternal grandmother and mother. She was a 70 years member of PEO. Virginia was also a member of the Runcie Club in St. Joseph and Kirk In The Hills Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield Hills, MI. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and reading.
After 63 years of marriage, in September 2008 Virginia’s husband Merle preceded her in death as did her sister, Francis Casteel of Lancaster, MO, in March 2016.
Survivors include children, daughter Ginger Gardner (St. Joseph) and son Lee (Judy) Gardner (Birmingham, MI); grandchildren, Shay (Matt) Hunter, Mikki Gardner; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Maggie Hunter, Leland Mood; nephew, Max Casteel; and a number of great nephews and nieces spanning three generations.
Graveside Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to PEO Chapter JF Educational Fund, 3110 Floral Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64506 or Kirk In the Hills Presbyterian Church, Attn: Karen Bowman, 1340 West Long Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, 48302.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories