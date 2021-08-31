Mary Virginia (Myers) Gardner, 101, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away August 7, 2021.

On April 28, 1920 she was born in Queen City, Missouri to Ralph and Helen (Huckins) Myers. She married Merle W. Gardner on March 28, 1945 following his return from European duty in WW II.

After moving from the farming community of Lancaster, Missouri in 1960, Merle and Virginia made St. Joseph their home. They were long-time members of the First Christian Church. In 2005, they moved to Novi, Michigan where they resided at Fox Run Senior Living. Virginia later moved to an assisted living facility in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Virginia had a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO. She earlier received an Associate’s degree from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. Virginia was an elementary school teacher for nearly 20 years at Edison and Noyes Schools.

Virginia was a founding member of PEO Chapter JF of in St. Joseph. Her PEO roots date back two generations to the memberships of her maternal grandmother and mother. She was a 70 years member of PEO. Virginia was also a member of the Runcie Club in St. Joseph and Kirk In The Hills Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield Hills, MI. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and reading.

After 63 years of marriage, in September 2008 Virginia’s husband Merle preceded her in death as did her sister, Francis Casteel of Lancaster, MO, in March 2016.

Survivors include children, daughter Ginger Gardner (St. Joseph) and son Lee (Judy) Gardner (Birmingham, MI); grandchildren, Shay (Matt) Hunter, Mikki Gardner; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Maggie Hunter, Leland Mood; nephew, Max Casteel; and a number of great nephews and nieces spanning three generations.

Graveside Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to PEO Chapter JF Educational Fund, 3110 Floral Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64506 or Kirk In the Hills Presbyterian Church, Attn: Karen Bowman, 1340 West Long Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, 48302.