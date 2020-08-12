Mary Walters, 53

Mary Walters, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care at the age of 53.

Mary was born to Clyde and Virginia Walters on February 28, 1967. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1985.

She became a mother in 1991, which became the best thing that ever happened to her. She had the biggest heart and would do anything for her family.

In 2007 she was blessed to become a guardian to two children. She was a loving Mamoo to two wonderful grandchildren and loved them very much.

Mary is survived by: daughter, Gabrielle (James) Edwards; son, Ben Sinclair; daughter, Shay Sinclair; Mamoo to Keaton and Hallie Edwards; six sisters, Debora Simerly, Connie (Robert) Thomsen, Penny Auxier, Rita (Charles) Mitchell, Chris Borgstadt, and Amy Walters; numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held at Francis Street First United Methodist Church, 110 N. 12th St., on Friday, August 14 at 5pm. This will be a potlucfk dinner, please bring a side dish.

With recent Covid 19, it is required to wear face mask and practive social distancing.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.