Mary (Wright) Klein, 98

Service: Sunday, July 26th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Fraternal Order of Eagles. 2004 N. Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 9:14 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary (Wright) Klein, 98 of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

Mary was born August 7, 1921, in Barnard, Missouri, to the late Ruel "Dick" & Alice (Crain) Kiser. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education, and started her career in a one-room schoolhouse. She retired as a teacher in St. Joseph after 27 years of teaching.

She married Gene Wright and had 4 children; Greg Wright, Sr., Gayle Saxton, Garvin Wright, and Greta Wells. After Gene's passing in 1986, she married Anthony Klein in 1996 until his passing.

Preceded in death are her parents; husbands; son Greg Wright, Sr., and sister Twila Hutson

Surviving are, children Greta Wells, Garvin Wright (Joyce Handy), Gayle Saxton (Henry Hilsenbeck); 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-great grandchildren.

Ms. Klein was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary #49. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Eagles Lodge; 2004 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO. The family has requested no flowers.

She has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

