Marylin J. "Jean" (McCullough) Grimm, 76

Marylin J. Grimm

1943-2020

Lathrop, Missouri- Marylin “Jean” Grimm, 76, Lathrop, passed away August 17, 2020.

She was born November 3, 1943 in Trenton, Missouri to Franklin and Mary Louise (Murray) McCullough.

Jean was a Cameron High School graduate and was employed as a bookkeeper.

She is preceded by her parents; and twin sister, Linda Howerton.

Survivors: husband, Bob Grimm, Lathrop, Missouri; daughters, Louise Chelbi, Lathrop, Missouri, Lynette (Michael) Turner and Scott (Missy) Filley, both of Strafford, Missouri, Tara (Terry) McDowell and Carrie (Jeff) Young, both of Cameron, Missouri; son, Tracy (Cristan) Filley, Winston, Missouri; daughter, Robyn (Mike) Chase, Independence, Missouri; sister, Donna Phillips, Osborn, Missouri; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.