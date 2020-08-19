Clear
Marylin J. "Jean" (McCullough) Grimm, 76

Services are private.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lathrop, Missouri- Marylin “Jean” Grimm, 76, Lathrop, passed away August 17, 2020.
She was born November 3, 1943 in Trenton, Missouri to Franklin and Mary Louise (Murray) McCullough.
Jean was a Cameron High School graduate and was employed as a bookkeeper.
She is preceded by her parents; and twin sister, Linda Howerton.
Survivors: husband, Bob Grimm, Lathrop, Missouri; daughters, Louise Chelbi, Lathrop, Missouri, Lynette (Michael) Turner and Scott (Missy) Filley, both of Strafford, Missouri, Tara (Terry) McDowell and Carrie (Jeff) Young, both of Cameron, Missouri; son, Tracy (Cristan) Filley, Winston, Missouri; daughter, Robyn (Mike) Chase, Independence, Missouri; sister, Donna Phillips, Osborn, Missouri; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

