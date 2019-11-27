Clear

Maryln L. Williams Estep, 88, Cameron, MO

Visitation Monday, December 2nd, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel Monday, December 2nd, 2019 2:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429 Memorial Donations to Alzheimer's Association and or AseraCare Hospice. Officiant Pastor Dan Brown Interment Cameron Memory Gardens 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36 CAMERON, MO 64429

Maryln L. Estep
1931-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Maryln L. Williams Estep, 88, Cameron, passed away on November 26, 2019.
Maryln was born on September 8, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lawrence and Lula Mae (Pittman) Kenney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Thomas Williams and Larry Estep; sister, Joyce Burkett.
Maryln was a 1949 graduate of Cameron High School. She worked as a Secretary for Cameron School District, until retiring. Maryln was also the Treasurer for the Cameron School Board.
Maryln was a member of the Cameron United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi.
Survivors: 2 daughters, Debbie Williams, Linda (Ed) White; 2 sons, Stephen (Stephanie) Williams and Robert (Carmen) Williams, all of Cameron; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service.
Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations to Alzheimer’s Association and/or AseraCare Hospice. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

