Master Sergeant Ronald J. Smith, (Ret)

1952-2020

Master Sergeant Ronald J. Smith, (Ret), 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

He was born January 16, 1952 in Harrisburg, Arkansas to J.W. and Ruby (Terry) Smith.

Ronald married Tammy Irene Johnson July 31, 1993. She survives of the home.

He entered the Army in June 1970 and retired in June 1990, with 20 years of active duty.

Ronald has served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He was a Green Beret with the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group, Okinawa, Japan, and with the 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He was an instructor with the Special Forces Demolition Committee, United States Army Institute for Military Assistance, Ft. Bragg; and the Chief Instructor with the SROTC Battalion at Missouri Western State College. Upon his retirement from the Army he was hired by the St. Joseph School District as the Retired Administrator Instructor (RAI) and Military Property Custodian (MPC) for the JROTC Department. Ronald later worked as a security officer at the St. Joseph Frontier Casino.

Ronald received many awards and decorations, Meritorious Service Medal, 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Metal, 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal, 4th Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal, 6th Award, NCO Development Ribbon 3, National Defense Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Master Parachutist Badge, Excellence in Competition (Bronze M16), Royal Thai Parachute Badge with Red Cord, Filipino Parachute Badge, Kenya Parachute Badge and Special Forces Tab.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include children, Austin Smith, Lorea Scheffer, Wendy Hartman (Brian), David Hatfield, Keytra Mackley (Jason); grandchildren, Gabriel, Logan, Anna, Alec, Alleysia, Breanna, Caden, Bryson and Kiera; sisters, Pam Posey (Brad), Sandy Sapp (Daniel), Dana Sibley; his beloved dog, Gracie Sue; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.