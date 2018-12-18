Clear

Master Sergeant USMC Retired Hurchel “Holly” Spencer Hollingsworth, Jr., 89, Maysville

Visitation When Thursday, December 20th, 2018 1:00pm - 2:00pm Location Poland-Thompson Chapel Address 222 W. Third Cameron, MO 64429 Service Information When Thursday, December 20th, 2018 3:00pm Location Graveside Address MO Interment Information Location Kerns-Freeman Cemetery Address 2600 SE 114th Road Stewartsville, MO 64490

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018


Obituary for Hurchel S. "Holly" Hollingsworth, Jr.
Hurchel S. Hollingsworth, Jr.
1929-2018

Maysville, Missouri- Master Sergeant USMC Retired Hurchel “Holly” Spencer Hollingsworth, Jr., 89, Maysville, passed away on December 17, 2018.
Hurchel was born May 20, 1929 in Hutchison, Kansas to Hurchel Sr. and Thelma (Kelly) Hollingsworth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Charlene (Henderson) Hollingsworth; Uncle Tom and Aunt Luella Carter; brother, John D. Hollingsworth and a sister, Melina Jane Hollingsworth
Master Sergeant H.S. Hollingsworth served in the United States Marine Corp for 30 years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Survivors: 2 sons, Dr. Michael (Jodi) Hollingworth, St. Joseph, MO and Kerry (Amy) Hollingsworth, Plevna, Kansas; 2 daughters, Tracey (Wayne) House, Stewartsville, MO and Julie (Greg) Coffey, Timnath, CO; 8 grandchildren, Holly, Kirk, Lyndsey, Scott (Jessica), Megan, Kyle (Heather), Matthew and Colin; 7 great-grandchildren, Kasten, Ella, Jackson, Madelyn, Lilyan, Gianna and Hadley; brother, Bruce Hollingsworth, CA.
Graveside service with Full Military Honors: 3:00 PM, Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Stewartsville, MO. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

