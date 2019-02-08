Obituary for Mathis Stanford Shroyer Print

Mathis Stanford Shroyer, age 4, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home in Weston, MO. Mathis was born September 4, 2014 in Kansas City, MO to Gerald Stanford and Janiene Marie (McCann) Shroyer. Mathis brought joy to everyone he met through his infectious one dimple smile. His loves in life included playing with his brothers, grandparents, and animals, crepes with whipped cream, dancing, playing games, and reading. Mathis was intelligent and strong, with an encyclopedic knowledge of superheroes and all things Harry Potter. His fearless nature contributed not only to his love of Halloween, spooky stories, and haunted houses, but also to his courageous approach toward his battle with brain cancer and many doctor visits.

Mathis was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Marilyn Elliff, and her husband Thomas Elliff. He is survived by his parents; brothers Xander and Rhys; paternal grandparents Jerry and Vicky Shroyer; maternal grandfather Michael McCann; aunts and uncles Cory and Christy Shroyer, Jeremy and Amy Shroyer, Trelah and Paul Nagy, and Shawn and Cary Elliff; and numerous cousins and extended family. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to Children’s Mercy Hospital.