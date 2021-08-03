Matilda "Mattie" Louise Blank 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 in a Savannah, MO., health care center. She was born December 21, 1928 in Russellville, MO, daughter of the late Erma and Fritz Hager. She married Herschel Blank on March 4, 1947 and he preceded her in death in 1993. She enjoyed playing cards, mushroom hunting, fishing camping, dancing, entertaining friends, and especially spending time with her grandkids. She had been a member of the South St. Joseph Progressive Association and the South Side Fall Festival Committee. Mattie was preceded in death by husband, Herschel, her parents, daughter, Carol Betts, brother, Ernest Hager, and step father Kenny Thomas. Survivors include, daughter, Linda Sue Blank of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Marie (LeRoy) Meisel, Jefferson City, MO, son in law, Phil Betts, Audubon, IA, sister-in-law, Pauline Hager, Russellville, MO, grandchildren: Kim (Jim) Goecke, Saddlebrook, MO, Kristie (Robert) Nielsen, Hamlin, IA, and Kevin Betts, Audubon, IA, great grandchildren: Dustin Goecke, Brianna Goecke, Taylor Nielsen (Nolan Smith), Cooper Mattie Nielsen, Brittney Wolff, Ty Betts, and Kaylee Betts. The family would like to thank the staffs of LaVerna Senior Living Aseracare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care to Mattie.

The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 PM on Thursday with Funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Don Weston officiating. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Aseracare Foundation, Meals on Wheels-InterServ, or Donor's Choice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.