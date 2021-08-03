Clear
Matthew Dene Milbourn, 39

Posted: Aug 3, 2021

Matthew Dene Milbourn, 39, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
He was born January 23, 1982 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Floyd Milbourn and Valarie Fetty.
Matthew enjoyed riding motorcycles and 4-wheelers, taking care of his mother, but most of all spending time with his mother, siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Matthew was preceded in death by father; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survivors include mother, Valarie Fetty; siblings, Robin Fuller, Chad Fuller (Angie), Cassie Finch (Will), Andrea Milbourn; aunt, Sandy Steeby (Robert); numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
