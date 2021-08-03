Matthew Dene Milbourn, 39, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
He was born January 23, 1982 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Floyd Milbourn and Valarie Fetty.
Matthew enjoyed riding motorcycles and 4-wheelers, taking care of his mother, but most of all spending time with his mother, siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Matthew was preceded in death by father; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survivors include mother, Valarie Fetty; siblings, Robin Fuller, Chad Fuller (Angie), Cassie Finch (Will), Andrea Milbourn; aunt, Sandy Steeby (Robert); numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Matthew Dene Milbourn, 39, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Matthew Dene Milbourn, 39, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Related Content
- Matthew Dene Milbourn, 39
- Shirley Ann Milbourn, 81
- Mary Lou "Boo" Milbourne, 93
- Cela F. Milbourn, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Rose Jo Ann Milbourn 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Jeffrey Dale Curran, 39
- Autumn Danell Cockriel, 39
- Chad Robert Nold, 39
- Timothy Michael DeMartino, 39
- Brandon James Malveaux, 39