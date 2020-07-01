Mattie Pearl Lucas

1927-2020

Mattie Pearl Lucas, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born June 7, 1927 in Birmingham, Alabama to James Williams and Earlene Muse. Mattie was raised by Will and Mattie Belle Mynett.

She was a member of the St. Francis Baptist Temple and a former member of the Martha Circle. For many years, Mattie worked at the St. Joseph State Hospital as a Psychiatric Aide. Mattie loved the Lord and prayed daily. Her passion was sitting on the front porch praying to her God. She was extremely passionate about encouraging all of her family to know and accept Christ as their Lord and Savior and never stopped encouraging those that did not believe. Mattie was a remorseful person and constantly prayed for forgiveness for her transgressions.

She loved sitting and talking to her family, especially the grandchildren. They loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Gerald Francine (Johnson) Mahone; sons, Herbert Alfred Lucas, Jr. “Rumpy” and Brian Keith Lucas “Skeeter”; granddaughters, Danielle Danita Lucas “DeeDee” and Serenity Faith Grayson; grandsons, Kevin E. Hughes (Lucas), Da’Jour J. Lucas, Lorenzo L. Lucas; parents, grandparents, and ex-husband, Herbert Alfred Lucas, Sr.

Survivors include children, Sharon Ann Lucas, Julie Eileen Vaughn, Peggy Jean Byrd (Dwight), Lois Lynn Underwood (Gary), Michael Duane Lucas (Dee), Eric Scott Lucas; daughter-in-law, Marketa Jo Lucas; 26 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; caretaker, Evonda L. Weinmann; several nieces, nephews and family friend, Sandra Meyer.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requires attendees to wear masks. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Francis Baptist Temple in memory of Mattie Pearl Lucas. Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.