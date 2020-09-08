Clear
Maureen I. (Swafford) (White) Asbell, 76

Rosary: Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. ■ Visitation: Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM @ St Francis Xavier Catholic Church. ■ Service: Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 11:00 AM @ St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 9:08 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Maureen I. (Swafford) (White) Asbell
1944-2020

Maureen I. (Swafford)(White) Asbell, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.
She was born January 3, 1944 to Thomas J., Sr. and Isabel M. (Kirwan) Swafford in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Maureen married Ogden Dean White July 11, 1969. They shared 34 years together before his passing in 2003. Maureen married Bill Asbell March 13, 2014.
She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1963. She was a computer operator at Mead Products.
Maureen was a member of the Altar Society at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dean White; brother, Robert Swafford, and brother-in-law, Bob White.
Survivors include husband, Bill Asbell, son, Michael Yanczer (Patsy), brother Tom J. (Dina); sisters-in-law, Rosemary Swafford and Susan White; brother-in-law Paul White and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Entombment Memorial Park Mausoleum. Parish Rosary recited at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, with visitation until 11:00 A.M. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Bishop LeBlond High School, Taylor Lorenz Scholarship Fund or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

