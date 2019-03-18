Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Levee breached in Craig, town evacuating Full Story

Maureen Patricia Bull March 8, 1943 - March 18, 2019

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 7:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Maureen Patricia Bull 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born March 8, 1943 in Seattle, WA, daughter of the late Patricia and John Walsh. She worked at Sherwood Medical until it closed in 1993 then at retiring from Mosaic Life Care Hospital after several years, she also owned and operated Mary Ellen's Ceramics with her husband. She enjoyed ceramics, watching detective movies, reading, and spending time with family, she was Catholic. Maureen was preceded in death by husband, Ronald Bull, her parents, and son, Mike Bull. Survivors include, daughter, Mary Ellen (Tom) Mullins, sons, Ronnie Bull and Marty Bull, daughter-in-law, Debra Bull, all of St. Joseph, MO. Five grandchildren, Mentry (Lisa) Bull, Megan (David Gillip) Mullins, Patrick (Ashley) Mullins, Sarah (Jacob) Kretzer, and Eli Bull, five great grandchildren, brothers, Thomas Walsh, Pat (Noreen) Walsh, and Marty (Donna) Walsh, sisters, Cheri Hamrin, Theresa Bunker and Shannon Joslin all of Washington State.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday afternoon as skies begin to clear after Tuesday's rain. We finally also begin Spring at 4:58 pm Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events