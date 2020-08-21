Maurice Eugene Hesson, 85, of St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Gower, MO passed away August 18, 2020.

He was born on October 12, 1934 to Don E. and Leatha M. (Stepp) Hesson in Newton, IA where he grew up. Maurice graduated from Newton High School in 1953. He was active in 4-H, FFA, Track and Football and was part of the 1952 State Champion Football Team. Maurice received his Bachelor’s of Science in Agricultural Business on July 12, 1962 from Iowa State University, was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho and was a lifetime member of the Iowa State University Alumni Association. Maurice served his country in the US Army with the 4th Armored Division in Germany and was honorably discharged.

On December 29, 1957 he was united in marriage to Patricia Mae Case. After their marriage they made their home in Gower, MO. In 2004 they moved to St. Joseph.

He was a salesman for several precast concrete companies including E&M Precast in Gower. Maurice was a member and Deacon of Gower Baptist Church and Journey Baptist Church in St. Joseph. He was also a member of the JayCee’s and Lions Club in Gower. Maurice was an avid quail and pheasant hunter and he enjoyed snow skiing, golfing and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Leatha Hesson.

Maurice is survived by his wife of 62 years Patricia “Pat” Hesson; son Don Hesson and wife Amy; brother Paul E. Hesson and wife Joann; other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life Service: 5:00 p.m. with visitation from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22nd at Journey Baptist Church, St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Journey Baptist Church for International Missions.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.