Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mavis June Skaggs, 73

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 11:42 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mavis June Skaggs, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.
She was born September 8, 1947 to Herman and Lena (Foster) Hodge.
Mavis married Jimmy Skaggs. He preceded her in death.
Mavis enjoyed fishing at Bob’s Lake. She liked yard work and her dog, Precious. She spent most of her life at the Evangelistic Temple where she was a member of the choir.
She was also preceded in death by daughter, Sharon K. Ruark; sister, Anna Taylor; brothers, Bud and Marvin Hodge.
Survivors include son, Charles Ellis Jr. (Denise)of St. Joseph, Missouri; Darrin Ellis of St. Joseph, Missouri; Annetta Ellis (Terry) of St. Joseph, Missouri; granddaughters Sandy Ellis, Tasha Ellis (Dennis); brother, Herman E. “Gene” Hodge (Betty); and numerous extended family and friends.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories