Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Max E. Bartlett, 59

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Max E. Bartlett
1961-2020

Max E. Bartlett, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
He was born on September 5, 1961 in Toul Rossieres, France to Darryle and Wilma (Beeks) Bartlett.
Max loved attending concerts at Felix Street Square and going to plays and musicals. He enjoyed gardening and journaling about everything, including the weather. Max was a kind soul and would always lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Brent Bartlett (Heather), Chelsey Bartlett, Joshua Mack; grand-dog, Ipso; grand-cat, Rosie; siblings, Mark Bartlett (Pat), Teresa Kidwell (Doug), Kathy Barber (Tom), Nancy Tootle (Gil); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Joseph Downtown Association or Performing Arts Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: °
It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories