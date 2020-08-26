Max Leroy Johnson, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born August 29, 1936 in Halls, MO, son of the late Helen and Forest Johnson. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1955. He married Nellie Sullivan on January 10, 1956. He served nine years in the US Army Reserves. Max worked for Seitz Foods, retiring after 43 years. His hobbies included bowling, gardening, spending time on his tractor, and working in his yard. He was also a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Max was preceded in death by his father, Forest Johnson, mother, Helen Johnson, and daughter-in-law, Janice Johnson. Survivors include, wife, Nellie Johnson of the home, son, Max (Clella) Johnson of St. Joseph, and daughter, Vicki (Wesley) Kennedy of St. Joseph, five grandchildren, Joshua (Janessa) Johnson, Sara (Mike) Stein, Aaron Kennedy, Shane Wright, and Eric Kennedy, seven great-grandchildren, Chyann (Tyler) Beers, Aubry Johnson, Hagan Johnson, Ruby Stein, Austin Stein, Hunter Stein, and Carson Howard.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Tracy officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Emmanuel Baptist Church.