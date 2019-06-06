Maxine Flora-Reed September 23, 1930 - June 5, 2019

Maxine Flora-Reed 88, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born September 23, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Hester and James Cline Sr. She graduated from Faucett High School, and worked at Whitaker Cable until it closed, then the Missouri Methodist Medical Center. She enjoyed, cooking, hosting family dinners and crocheting. She was a member of and Hillcrest Bible Church. Maxine was preceded in death by: 1st husband, Willie Flora, 2nd husband, Sanford Roy Reed, Jr., her parents, 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Survivors include: sons, Richard (Lynn) Flora, Faucett, MO, Bill (Teresa) Smith, Faucett, MO, and Robert (Ronda) Everett, Jr., Stewartsville, MO, daughter, Rhodine (Neil) Arnold, Juneau, AK, daughter, Jenny Lou (Tom) Donaldson, Rushville, MO, and Sherry (Dan) Jones, Rushville, MO, step sons, Emmett (Diane) Flora, Kenneth (Marcia) Flora, and James Flora, 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, two brothers; James (Jackie) Cline Jr., and David (Linda) Cline.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Thomas Frisby officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the Hillcrest Bible Church or Charity of Donor's Choice.