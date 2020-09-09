Maxine Pichelman, 85, of Edgerton, MO passed away, September 7, 2020.

She was born on March 9, 1935 to Raymond Lester and Violet Juanita (Burns) Haun near Fairfax, MO. She grew up near Fairfax and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1953.

Maxine worked at TWA at the KCI airport for many years.

She was a member of the Edgerton Christian Church.Maxine enjoyed gardening, cooking, her dogs and most of all being around family, friends, and grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Pichelman; brother, Donald Lee Haun; and sister, Mary Taylor; grandson, Michael Wells.

She is survived by her son, Rod (Lori) Wells; daughters, Ronda (Gary) Daniel and Becky (Willie) Willoughby; grandchildren, Ryan (Emily) Wells, Jamie (Ryan) Hedrick, Katie Wells, Traci (Rob) Lovell, Nathan (Sarah) Daniel, Tyler Daniel, Shauna (Joe) Brunner, Kecia (Jason) Tinder, and Erin Willoughby (Josh Insisienmay), Katie; eighteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 11th at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.