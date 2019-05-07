Scarlett Jane Meng May 07, 2019 - May 11, 2019

Troy, Kansas Scarlett Jane Meng was born May 7, 2019 to Jared and Katie (Smith) Meng and passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her uncle Jake Meng and great-grandparents.

Scarlett is survived by her parents, Jared & Katie Meng

Maternal grandparents, Sherman & Mary Jane Smith

Paternal grandparents, Norman & Julie Meng

2 great-grandmothers

Numerous aunts, uncles & cousins

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, May 16, 2019

At the Troy Christian Church in Troy, Kansas

Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at the church. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Scarlett Jane “Letty” Meng Memorial Fund.