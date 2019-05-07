Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Three minors charged in connection to house fire where boy's body found Full Story

Scarlett Jane Meng May 07, 2019 - May 11, 2019

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, May 16, 2019 At the Troy Christian Church in Troy, Kansas Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at the church. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 2:13 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Troy, Kansas Scarlett Jane Meng was born May 7, 2019 to Jared and Katie (Smith) Meng and passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her uncle Jake Meng and great-grandparents.

Scarlett is survived by her parents, Jared & Katie Meng
Maternal grandparents, Sherman & Mary Jane Smith
Paternal grandparents, Norman & Julie Meng
2 great-grandmothers
Numerous aunts, uncles & cousins

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, May 16, 2019
At the Troy Christian Church in Troy, Kansas
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at the church. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Memorials: Scarlett Jane “Letty” Meng Memorial Fund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. Monday will be our last cool day for a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Much warmer air then moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events