Melanie Gay Mosher, 59

Melanie Gay Mosher, 59 of St. Joseph, went to her heavenly home on April 4, 2021.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 11:35 AM

Melanie Gay Mosher, 59 of St. Joseph, went to her heavenly home on April 4, 2021. Melanie was born March 23, 1962 in St. Joseph to George and Helen (Meers) Mosher.

She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and had worked as a title clerk with REED Automotive Group, formerly Car City.

She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and caring for her family. She was so kind, always doing things for others. Her last act of kindness was the gift of life through organ donation.

Melanie was preceded in death by her dad George and brother Jason.

Survivors include her mother Helen; son Robbie Pfleiderer (Amanda); daughter Hannah Pfleiderer (Cody); grandsons Cody, Parker, Benjamin, and Boston; as well as her newest addition granddaughter Baylee; sister Tracy Whorton; niece Jessica (Ryan); nephew Jonathan (Brandi) and their families; many cousins and extended family.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Riverside Baptist Church or to the American Heart Association.

Services will be Friday, April 9, 2021 with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with services following at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Bill Marshall officiating.

