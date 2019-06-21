Melba C. Carter Michael, 98, Weston, MO.

Obituary

Print

MELBA C. CARTER MICHAEL

Melba C. Carter Michael, 98, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home in Weston, MO. Melba was born July 1, 1920 in DeKalb, MO to David DeForest Dunlap, Sr. and Iva Melba (Hawley) Dunlap. Melba married Jimmy E. Carter on August 1942 in Arizona. She lived in Arizona and South Dakota while Jimmy served in the military. She was a longtime member of the Salem Christian Church of Weston and a member of the Order the Eastern Star. Melba was also active in the Christian Women’s Fellowship and the Swamp Club Community group. She enjoyed working with AFS students and served as a judge for the Platte County Fair. Melba also served as a past president of the Extension Service. After Jimmy’s passing, Melba married her second husband Lloyd L. Michael, on October 8, 2001 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Jimmy; her second husband Lloyd; her son Darrell Gene Carter; 2 brothers David DeForest Dunlap, Jr. and William C. Dunlap; 2 sisters Norma Lee Lord and Barbara Dunlap; and her son in law Steve Wheeler. Melba is survived by her daughter Norma Karen Wheeler of Weston; grandchildren James Daniel and Michael J. Wheeler of Weston; great grandchildren Currie and Steven Wheeler of St. Joseph, MO, Cinnamon Dawn Cash of Atchison, KS, and Carter Jackson Wheeler of Weston; 6 great, great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston; followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to Melba’s family. Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO—Ph. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com