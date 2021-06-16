Melinda "Mindy" Ann Kastner 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born April 14, 1957 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Elaine and John Quigley. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1975 and Missouri Western State University with Bachelor of Science in medical technology. She married Greg on May 9, 1981 and he survives of the home. Mindy worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as a Medical Technologist retiring after 38 years of service. She enjoyed volunteering Bishop LeBlond High School for many years, she was a huge supporter at all the sporting events, running the scorebook for 35 years, attending all the LeBlond Dance competitions, she was a dance mom with her daughters at Darcees school of dance, she loved her annual trips with her family and grandsons, she enjoyed following Greg's career in the minor leagues in their early years, and attending the St. Joseph Mustangs games. While at Benton she played on the Benton girls tennis teams. Mindy was a member of LeBlond Booster club, Order of the Eastern Star, ASCP American Society of Clinical Pathologists and she attended Seven Dolors Catholic Church with her husband Greg. Survivors include, husband, Greg Kastner of the home, two daughters: Adrienne (Chris) Smith, and Andria (Jeff) Christman, three grandsons: Henry, Harrison, and Harlan Smith.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, David H. Mejia officiating, The family will receive friends from 5- 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Bishop LeBlond High School. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.