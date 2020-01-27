Clear

Melinda Stinnett, 55

Cremation has occurred.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 9:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Melinda Stinnett 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born July 10, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Mary & Elbert Stinnett. She worked at Laverna Village Health Care in food service. Melinda was preceded in death by her life partner, Kenneth Ray Cotter, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers. She is survived by daughters, Natalie (Dustin) Cotter, Ashley (Josh) Hubbard, and Carly Cotter (Steve Blacketeer), son, Jarrod Cotter, grandchildren, 3 sisters, and numerous nieces & nephews. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

