Melinda Sue “Mendi” (Ashworth) Marriott, 55

Melinda Sue “Mendi” (Ashworth) Marriott, 55, of Longs, South Carolina, formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 in Little River, South Carolina.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:58 PM

Mendi was born on March 8, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William “Butch” and Sharon (Akles) Ashworth.

She worked as a receptionist for Heartland Healthcare for over 25 years and was a homemaker. Since moving to South Carolina Mendi became “Mini Poppins,” to her three precious grandchildren. Not only did she do fun and exciting things with them, she blessed their mommy and daddy by keeping their house spotless.

Mendi married Darrel Marriott on April 7, 1984 in Troy, Kansas. He survives of the home. Mendi was a member of Troy Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her father William “Butch” Ashworth and father-in-law, John Marriott.

Additional survivors: daughter, Tamra Danielle (Nathan) Almeida, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Grandchildren, Graeme Sutherland, Vivian and Carrington Almeida.

Mother, Sharon Ashworth, St. Joseph, Missouri

Sister, Shari (Clint) Israel, Troy, Kansas

Brother, Greg (Lori) Ashworth, St. Joseph, Missouri

Mother-in-law, Mary Marriott, Troy, Kansas

Sister-in-law, Lori (Rick) Euler, Wathena, Kansas.

Brothers-in-law, James (Sheila) Marriott, Wathena, Kansas and

John Mike (Deanne) Marriott, Troy, Kansas

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Mendi loved her family and friends. She always put others needs above her own. Her positivity, and beautiful smile were unmatched. Mendi worked hard all her life, and she took great pride in keeping her home. Family and friends meant everything to her, and at any family get-together, Mendi was cheerfully waiting on everyone.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021

At the Troy Christian Church, Troy, Kansas. The funeral will be live streamed at https://fb.com/TroyChristianChurchKS/live

Visitation: 5-7 P.M. Wednesday evening at the church. Friends may call after 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Mendi Marriott Memorial Fund

