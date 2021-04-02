Melissa Anne Boyer 51, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 12, 1969 in Topeka, KS, daughter of Dianne and Claude Schmille. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1987 and married Neil on September 14, 1996 and he survives of the home. She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital for 25 years as a pre access representative. Melissa loved her family very much. She enjoyed fishing, camping, racing, boating and going out on the sandbar. Florida was her happy place and most of all loved her dogs and all animals. She was a Christian, baptized at Central Christian Church. Survivors include, husband, Neil Boyer of the home, sons, Boston and Krayton Boyer of St. Joseph, MO, father, Claude Schmille, Hiawatha, KS, mother, Dianne Schmille, Sallisaw, OK, sisters, Kristen (Shon) O'Meara, St. Joseph, MO, and Amanda (Will) Clifton, Sallisaw, OK, brother, Terry Schmille of TX, father-in-law and mother in-law, Robert (Fanny) Boyer, St Joseph, MO, sister-in-law, Rhonda (Richard ) Nurski, St. Joseph, MO., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Rodney Raymond officiating, The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Melissa Boyer Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.