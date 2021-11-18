Clear
Melissa Baker, 54

Melissa Baker, 54, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Nov 18, 2021

She was born August 12, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri to James and Judy (Crawford) Lovell.
Melissa married David Baker April 7, 1992. He survives of the home.
She was an avid pet lover who loved to help pets and people in general. She was always rescuing dogs and giving them a home.
Melissa was preceded in death by son, Mark Lovell; parents; stepfather, Malcolm Morris.
Additional survivors include daughter, Crystal Mooney; grandchildren, Levi, Sabastian, Conner, Jaderianna, Mayson; siblings, Marian Stanley (James Stanton), Debra, James, Brian Lovell; Camille Gompf (Steve); numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Melissa's Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Melissa's Tribute Page and www.meierhoffer.com.

