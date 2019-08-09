Melissa Gaye Daniels, 52, Cameron, MO

Obituary
Melissa G. Daniels
1966-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Melissa Gaye Daniels, 52, Cameron passed away on August 8, 2019.
Melissa was born August 9, 1966 in Kansas City, Missouri to Ronald and Jacqueline (Ferree) Daniels. She was preceded in death by her father.
Melissa was a 1986 graduate of Cameron High School.
Survivors: mother, Jackie Daniels; sister, Jennifer Sprague; daughter, Veronica Daniels, all of Cameron; nephews, Jake (Chelsea) Sprague and Nick Sprague; best friend, Angie Green.
Graveside services: 1PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Masonic Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri. Memorial donations to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
