Melody Ann Filley June 30, 1961 - May 31, 2019

Melody Ann Filley, 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Kansas University Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born June 30, 1961 in Atchison, KS, daughter of Edna and Donald Hunsaker. She graduated from Atchison High School and Missouri Western State University with a Bachelors’ in Computer Science. She married Chris Filley on September 5, 1991. Melody worked at KU Medical Center as a HIT Application Analyst. She enjoyed collecting vintage dolls, loved to decorate her home, and supported causes such as Noyes Home for Children. She and Chris enjoyed visiting museums and going to the beach. Most importantly, her family was her life. She was a member of the Keys Christian Fellowship Church. Melody was preceded in death by father, Donald Hunsaker. Survivors include husband, Chris Filley, of the home; mother, Edna Hunsaker; daughters, Abby (Michael) Burton and Emily Filley; son, Christopher Filley; brother, Oren (Joan) Hunsaker; sisters, Celinda Hunsaker-Stone, Donna (Dave) Prygon, and Lisa (Mike) Shanks; mother and father-in-law Tom and Carole Filley; sisters-in-law Brenda (Kenneth) Trautman, and Jonna (Jim) Valentine; and brother-in-law Tommy (Margaret) Filley.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Richard Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home for Children or the Keys Christian Fellowship. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.