Melverine H. Franks, 85, Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Friday, September 20, 2019 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Melverine's Obituary
Melverine H. Franks
1934-2019
Melverine H. Franks, 85, passed away September 14, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Melverine was born on April 10, 1934 and raised in Independence, Kansas to John and Gertrude (Dennis) Anderson. She was married to James Allen Franks for 38 wonderful years until his passing.
Her hobbies included writing 3 books - with one being published; buying and remodeling houses, as she flipped over 54 homes; and being a member of the Who's Who of American Women. While working in Sales at J.C. Penney for 20 years before retiring from there.
Melverine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and their son Troy Franks.
Survivors include: children - James M. Franks, Tammy V. Franks, John C. (Kelly) Franks; 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Melverine has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20th after 11 AM. Family will receive friends and family from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Monday saw temperatures climb into the 90s once again and that trend will continue for at least one more day before cooler air moves in by this weekend. Tonight, expect a mild and humid night but we will stay dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
