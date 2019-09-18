Obituary

- Melvin Barnard Davis, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 17, 2019.

Melvin was born April 3, 1929, in Tampa, Florida, to Cleveland and Irene (Kelly) Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty Klemp, and his wife, Mary Anne Davis.

Melvin began his military career in the United States Army when he was 17 years old, and then transferred to the United States Air Force. He served in World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam. He retired as a sergeant of the United States Air Force after 20 years of service to our country.

On March 21, 1958, he married Mary Anne Bowlus. After the military took them to numerous bases, upon retirement they settled in Temple Terrace, FL, and raised their daughters, Sheryl and Kathleen (Kathy). They were married for 48 years, until her death in 2006. She was the love of his life until his death.

His was a life spent in service: to his Lord through ministry service and Deacon at Belmont Baptist Church, to his country, and, never least, his family - nothing and no one was more important or made him prouder.

Survivors: daughters, Sheryl (Al) Blackmon, Cameron, MO; Kathleen (Fred) Hawkins, Zephyrhills, FL; five grandchildren: Fred (Jill) Hawkins III, Tampa, FL, Savannah Blackmon, Cameron, MO, Chelcie (Matthew) Miller, Zephyrhills, FL, Alfred “AJ” (Luiza) Blackmon, III, Doral, FL, and Brooke Hawkins, Zephyrhills, FL; three great-grandchildren, Tripp Miller, Charlotte Miller and Jackson Hawkins; sister, Janice (Dave) Masters; and many nieces and nephews.