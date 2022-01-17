Melvin "Bud" Harold Higbe, 87, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born June 4, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Jessie and Clarence Higbe. Bud married Frances Kinnaird on January 27, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He served in the US Air Force and worked at Armour & Co, later in the upholstery business, and also as a service station cashier. Bud was a devoted husband and father, who enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed being outdoors, especially spending time in his garden, going camping, fishing, dancing, bowling, and playing cards with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Higbe in 2010, his parents, sister, Violet Liechti, and brother, Ray Higbe. Survivors include: daughters, Leah (Sheila) Higbe of Whalan, MN, and Dana D. Stumpff of St. Joseph, sister, Fay Yonning of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Denise (Jessica) Stumpff, Ruth Higbe-Harrah, Greysen Higbe-Harrah, Sara McCallson and Shannon McCallson, and great-grandson, Josiah Mauleon McCallson, sisters-in-law, Sally Higbe, Raona Wade, Eileen (Larry) Meinsen, and Kathy (Richard) Frederick, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Higbe has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.