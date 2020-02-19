Melvin Joseph Praiswater, 90

Melvin J. Praiswater, 90, of Savannah, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020.

He was born on August 30, 1929 in New Point, Mo. the son of Winston and Joseph Praiswater.

He married Marjorie Getz on November 6, 1949 in Bolckow, Mo. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with friends and family in November of last year.

In addition to being a dedicated husband and father, he was active in the Savannah United Methodist church and loved singing in the choir. After retiring from a career of farming, he enjoyed working as a realtor for several years.

Melvin is survived by wife Marjorie; four sons J. Douglas of Olathe, Kansas; Ronnie (Earlene) of Maysville, Missouri; David (Rhonda) of Topeka, Kansas; and Michael (Catherine) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 AM Wednesday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel followed by a Memorial service at 11AM. Inurnment, with full military honors, will follow the service at the Savannah Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the American Legion Post 287 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Savannah United Methodist Church.