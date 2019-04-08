Clear

Melvin Kerns, 77, of Saint Joseph

Melvin's Obituary

Melvin Kerns, 77, of Saint Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Melvin was born November 30, 1941 in St. Joseph, son of Clara and Raymond Kerns. He graduated from Lafayette High School and later served in the U.S. Navy. Melvin loved hunting and fishing. Preceding him in death are his parents and sister, Audrey. Survivors include children, David Kerns, Rick Kerns, Joe Kerns, Rob Franks, and Mark; siblings, Lonnie Kerns, Jessie Kerns and Zelda Huff; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Kerns will be cremated following visitation. Memorials are requested to Melvin Kerns Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

We are waking up on this Monday morning to clear skies and temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Will be hard to beat Monday's forecast as it will be a warm and sunny day. Highs by the afternoon will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
