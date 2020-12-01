Melvin L. Simpson, 84, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

He was born January 2, 1936 in Sparks, Kansas to Robert and Mable (Orcutt) Simpson.

Melvin married Edith Woods June 12, 1959. They later divorced.

He served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. Melvin later worked for Purina Mills for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.

He enjoyed horses, farming, antique tractors, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don, Fred, Harold, James and Norman Simpson; sister, Mildred Bradbury.

Survivors include sons, Ron Simpson (Carol), Kelly Simpson; grandchildren, Jennifer Millman, Steven Simpson, Megan Simpson; great-grandchildren, Britney and Natalie; brothers, Carl Simpson (Linda), Howard Simpson; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The American Lung