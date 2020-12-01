Clear
Melvin L. Simpson, 84

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Melvin L. Simpson, 84, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was born January 2, 1936 in Sparks, Kansas to Robert and Mable (Orcutt) Simpson.
Melvin married Edith Woods June 12, 1959. They later divorced.
He served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. Melvin later worked for Purina Mills for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.
He enjoyed horses, farming, antique tractors, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don, Fred, Harold, James and Norman Simpson; sister, Mildred Bradbury.
Survivors include sons, Ron Simpson (Carol), Kelly Simpson; grandchildren, Jennifer Millman, Steven Simpson, Megan Simpson; great-grandchildren, Britney and Natalie; brothers, Carl Simpson (Linda), Howard Simpson; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The American Lung Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
