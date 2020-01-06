Melvin Leroy Tyler 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri Hospital. He was born July 9, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Lou Ella & Melvin Tyler. He married Robin Tyler in 1992, and she survives of the home, He graduated from DeKalb High School, and had worked at Herzog Construction for over 32 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, and keeping his grass mowed. He loved being outside, and busy doing projects around the house. He was a huge Nascar fan. His favorite racer is Jimmy Johnson. He was also an animal lover. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Billy Joe Tyler. Survivors include: wife, Robin Tyler of the home, 6 children: Sandy (Curt) Acord, Tammy Sue (Gordon) Bennington, Tim (Penny) Tyler, Bradley J. (Amber) Tyler, William Jesse (Tracy) Tyler, and Candy (Terry) Kalamon, numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren, one brother and two sisters. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.