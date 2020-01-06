Clear

Melvin Leroy Tyler, 75

Visitation: Saturday, January 4th, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. Service: Saturday, January 4th, 2020 4:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 10:13 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Melvin Leroy Tyler 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri Hospital. He was born July 9, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Lou Ella & Melvin Tyler. He married Robin Tyler in 1992, and she survives of the home, He graduated from DeKalb High School, and had worked at Herzog Construction for over 32 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, and keeping his grass mowed. He loved being outside, and busy doing projects around the house. He was a huge Nascar fan. His favorite racer is Jimmy Johnson. He was also an animal lover. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Billy Joe Tyler. Survivors include: wife, Robin Tyler of the home, 6 children: Sandy (Curt) Acord, Tammy Sue (Gordon) Bennington, Tim (Penny) Tyler, Bradley J. (Amber) Tyler, William Jesse (Tracy) Tyler, and Candy (Terry) Kalamon, numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren, one brother and two sisters. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories