Obituary

Melvin “PeeWee” Stull, 94, Maitland, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at Oregon Care Center.

He was born February 27, 1925 in Maitland, MO.

PeeWee married Jessie Wright July 3, 1971; she preceded him in death on January 16, 2004.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Flossie (Brock) Stull.

Survivors include his stepsons, Tim Wardlow, Frank Wardlow; sister, Joann Stinnett; step-grandsons, Terry Hardy (Lisa) and Randall Stinnett (Cricket).

Graveside Farewell Services 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.