Melvin “PeeWee” Stull, 94, Maitland, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019 9:00AM - 10:00AM Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service Service Tuesday, September 10, 2019 10:30AM - 11:30AM Maitland Cemetery Maitland, MO

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Melvin “PeeWee” Stull, 94, Maitland, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at Oregon Care Center.
He was born February 27, 1925 in Maitland, MO.
PeeWee married Jessie Wright July 3, 1971; she preceded him in death on January 16, 2004.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Flossie (Brock) Stull.
Survivors include his stepsons, Tim Wardlow, Frank Wardlow; sister, Joann Stinnett; step-grandsons, Terry Hardy (Lisa) and Randall Stinnett (Cricket).
Graveside Farewell Services 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.

Starting the week with very warm temperatures and the high humidity will continue through much of the week. Highs Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
